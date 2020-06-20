All apartments in Monticello
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

100 River Street East

100 River Street East · (763) 295-6566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 River Street East, Monticello, MN 55362

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$74,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Call us for more information! (763) 295-6566

Looking to start your own business or franchise? This corner lot off of Highway 25 gives you great visibility! Hundreds, if not thousands of commuters will see your business. A recent study showed that an average of 36,500 vehicles pass through on on Hwy 25 each day.

Highway 25 legal commercial lot available with room for a 2,600 SF building. Located next to the Walgreen's and close to the Mississippi River and park. This is a great place to go on a break, have employee luncheons, or to just relax surrounded by nature without having to take a drive up to the cabin. Lot size measures approximately 40'x100'
Ideally located off of Hwy 25 which is the main artery through the city of Monticello. Quick access to Hwy 10 and I-94 - which gives you excellent exposure and high traffic counts. This space is located downtown near the Walgreens and Dominos. Also within walking distance to many stores, restaurants and community center.

Demographics:
Hwy 25 = 36,500 Cars
Household Income = $70,823
Population = 25,611 (within 5 mile radius)
Households = 9,199

The city of Monticello, Minnesota is located approximately 40 miles northwest of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Metro area, and about 35 miles east of the City of St. Cloud, Minnesota. Monticello is conveniently located on I-94, between St. Cloud and Minneapolis, along the banks of the scenic Mississippi River. It is roughly 25 minutes to get to the Twin Cities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

