5100 Clear Spring Road

Available August 1st! 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex home located behind "Fun Factory" in Minnetonka. Minnetonka school district with pickup from the buses right out front! Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area that reaches out into the living. Deck right off the kitchen, which is great for grilling and entertaining! Ample amounts of natural light! Attached 1 1/2 car garage. Large lower level with private walk out, which is great for a sectional! Lower level washer and dryer. Biking, running, public transportation, and walking trails minutes away! No smoking. Owner pays water tenants are responsible for all other utilities. This property is not approved for section 8. ($150 admin fee) (Rent: $1,795 Security Deposit: $1,795) Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery