Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
5100 Clear Spring Road
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:34 PM

5100 Clear Spring Road

5100 Clear Spring Road · (320) 400-3424
Location

5100 Clear Spring Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available August 1st! 3 Bed 2 Bath Duplex home located behind "Fun Factory" in Minnetonka. Minnetonka school district with pickup from the buses right out front! Kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area that reaches out into the living. Deck right off the kitchen, which is great for grilling and entertaining! Ample amounts of natural light! Attached 1 1/2 car garage. Large lower level with private walk out, which is great for a sectional! Lower level washer and dryer. Biking, running, public transportation, and walking trails minutes away! No smoking. Owner pays water tenants are responsible for all other utilities. This property is not approved for section 8. ($150 admin fee) (Rent: $1,795 Security Deposit: $1,795) Book all showings online copy and paste: https://showmojo.com/2020/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 Clear Spring Road have any available units?
5100 Clear Spring Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 Clear Spring Road have?
Some of 5100 Clear Spring Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 Clear Spring Road currently offering any rent specials?
5100 Clear Spring Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 Clear Spring Road pet-friendly?
No, 5100 Clear Spring Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 5100 Clear Spring Road offer parking?
Yes, 5100 Clear Spring Road offers parking.
Does 5100 Clear Spring Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5100 Clear Spring Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 Clear Spring Road have a pool?
Yes, 5100 Clear Spring Road has a pool.
Does 5100 Clear Spring Road have accessible units?
No, 5100 Clear Spring Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 Clear Spring Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 Clear Spring Road does not have units with dishwashers.
