4266 Manor Court Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

Unique and rare opportunity to rent a very private home on a lovely wooded site with Tree top views. Enjoy wonderful design details that are spectacular and unusual all at the same time. 10 foot ceilings, satin finished hardwood floors, natural cabinetry, Onyx, granite, Cambria stone, crystals and geodes, and even a hand blown Italian chandelier. The handmade stone porch fireplace was featured in a local magazine as a rare and beautiful work of art with rocks from every continent, and includes a mantel from an old tree in West Virginia. The bedrooms and loft on the second floor are all generous in size with many amenities. The garage includes an electric car charger as well. The lower level bedroom is cozy and inviting. This walkout level includes a game and theater area, slate patio, and hot tub. The deck overlooks the waterfall and pond in this beguiling setting. Be prepared to be amazed and delighted when visiting this magical home and setting!