Minnetonka, MN
4266 Manor Court Road
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

4266 Manor Court Road

4266 Manor Court Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4266 Manor Court Rd, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Unique and rare opportunity to rent a very private home on a lovely wooded site with Tree top views. Enjoy wonderful design details that are spectacular and unusual all at the same time. 10 foot ceilings, satin finished hardwood floors, natural cabinetry, Onyx, granite, Cambria stone, crystals and geodes, and even a hand blown Italian chandelier. The handmade stone porch fireplace was featured in a local magazine as a rare and beautiful work of art with rocks from every continent, and includes a mantel from an old tree in West Virginia. The bedrooms and loft on the second floor are all generous in size with many amenities. The garage includes an electric car charger as well. The lower level bedroom is cozy and inviting. This walkout level includes a game and theater area, slate patio, and hot tub. The deck overlooks the waterfall and pond in this beguiling setting. Be prepared to be amazed and delighted when visiting this magical home and setting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4266 Manor Court Road have any available units?
4266 Manor Court Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 4266 Manor Court Road have?
Some of 4266 Manor Court Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4266 Manor Court Road currently offering any rent specials?
4266 Manor Court Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4266 Manor Court Road pet-friendly?
No, 4266 Manor Court Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 4266 Manor Court Road offer parking?
Yes, 4266 Manor Court Road offers parking.
Does 4266 Manor Court Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4266 Manor Court Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4266 Manor Court Road have a pool?
No, 4266 Manor Court Road does not have a pool.
Does 4266 Manor Court Road have accessible units?
No, 4266 Manor Court Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4266 Manor Court Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4266 Manor Court Road has units with dishwashers.

