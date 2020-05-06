All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated October 30 2019

18618 Excelsior Boulevard

18618 Excelsior Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

18618 Excelsior Boulevard, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
Michelle Beddor and Renters Warehouse would like to bring you another beautifully updated home! This home's interior has been completely updated; it looks like it came straight out of the pages of a home magazine! This home includes 5 large bedrooms + office/den, 2 spacious newly updated bathrooms; fresh paint and trim throughout. The kitchen is completely updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and beautiful hardwood floors. Ideally located on a quiet street, just blocks from Hwy 7 and minutes from 494. Minnetonka School District!! (RENT: $2,695) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,695) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) ($55 app fee per adult) Pets accepted on a case by case basis pending owner approval and additional deposit. Owner does not participate in section 8. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa-IDRUQ5FA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18618 Excelsior Boulevard have any available units?
18618 Excelsior Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 18618 Excelsior Boulevard have?
Some of 18618 Excelsior Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18618 Excelsior Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18618 Excelsior Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18618 Excelsior Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 18618 Excelsior Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 18618 Excelsior Boulevard offer parking?
No, 18618 Excelsior Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 18618 Excelsior Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18618 Excelsior Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18618 Excelsior Boulevard have a pool?
No, 18618 Excelsior Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 18618 Excelsior Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18618 Excelsior Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18618 Excelsior Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 18618 Excelsior Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

