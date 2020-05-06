18618 Excelsior Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 pet friendly

Michelle Beddor and Renters Warehouse would like to bring you another beautifully updated home! This home's interior has been completely updated; it looks like it came straight out of the pages of a home magazine! This home includes 5 large bedrooms + office/den, 2 spacious newly updated bathrooms; fresh paint and trim throughout. The kitchen is completely updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and beautiful hardwood floors. Ideally located on a quiet street, just blocks from Hwy 7 and minutes from 494. Minnetonka School District!! (RENT: $2,695) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,695) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) ($55 app fee per adult) Pets accepted on a case by case basis pending owner approval and additional deposit. Owner does not participate in section 8. Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oa-IDRUQ5FA