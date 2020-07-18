17801 Old Excelsior Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath home available Sept 1 in beautiful Minnetonka. This unit features one-level living with a large and private backyard. There is a large open bedroom with a view of outdoor scenery. Washer/dryer in-unit. Amenities include recently updated oven and fridge, carpeting, interior paint and laundry room flooring. Close to shopping, restaurants, and Minnetonka High School.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets are allowed with additional fees and owner approval. Property includes a detached 1-car garage.



Security Deposit: $1,425. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing today!