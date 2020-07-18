All apartments in Minnetonka
17801 Old Excelsior Blvd
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

17801 Old Excelsior Blvd

17801 Excelsior Blvd · (952) 893-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17801 Excelsior Blvd, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quaint 2 bedroom/1 bath home available Sept 1 in beautiful Minnetonka. This unit features one-level living with a large and private backyard. There is a large open bedroom with a view of outdoor scenery. Washer/dryer in-unit. Amenities include recently updated oven and fridge, carpeting, interior paint and laundry room flooring. Close to shopping, restaurants, and Minnetonka High School.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Pets are allowed with additional fees and owner approval. Property includes a detached 1-car garage.

Security Deposit: $1,425. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd have any available units?
17801 Old Excelsior Blvd has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd have?
Some of 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
17801 Old Excelsior Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd offers parking.
Does 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd have a pool?
No, 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd have accessible units?
No, 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 17801 Old Excelsior Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
