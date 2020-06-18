163 Roselawn Ave E

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 internet access

RENOVATED SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WITH ACREAGE! - Completely Renovated Classic Fancy 50's Single Family Home on .23 Acres! It' A Cutie - 3 BR / 1 BA / 1 CAR DETACHED - The Pic's Don't Lie - Other Details Apply:



Application Fee = $75/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Rent = $2,495/Month

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, if Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, Deposit, and #

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = NOW!

Tenant Utilities = Responsible for All - Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, and Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care & Snow Removal)

Owner Utilities = None...Not Responsible.

Section 8 = Not Approved.



(RLNE5704102)