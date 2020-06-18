All apartments in Maplewood
163 Roselawn Ave E
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

163 Roselawn Ave E

163 Roselawn Avenue East · (612) 290-6107
Location

163 Roselawn Avenue East, Maplewood, MN 55117
Western Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 163 Roselawn Ave E · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1670 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
internet access
RENOVATED SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WITH ACREAGE! - Completely Renovated Classic Fancy 50's Single Family Home on .23 Acres! It' A Cutie - 3 BR / 1 BA / 1 CAR DETACHED - The Pic's Don't Lie - Other Details Apply:

Application Fee = $75/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $2,495/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, if Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, Deposit, and #
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = NOW!
Tenant Utilities = Responsible for All - Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, and Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care & Snow Removal)
Owner Utilities = None...Not Responsible.
Section 8 = Not Approved.

(RLNE5704102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Roselawn Ave E have any available units?
163 Roselawn Ave E has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 163 Roselawn Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
163 Roselawn Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Roselawn Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Roselawn Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 163 Roselawn Ave E offer parking?
No, 163 Roselawn Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 163 Roselawn Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Roselawn Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Roselawn Ave E have a pool?
No, 163 Roselawn Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 163 Roselawn Ave E have accessible units?
No, 163 Roselawn Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Roselawn Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Roselawn Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Roselawn Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Roselawn Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
