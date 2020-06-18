163 Roselawn Ave E

Amenities
RENOVATED SINGLE-FAMILY HOME WITH ACREAGE! - Completely Renovated Classic Fancy 50's Single Family Home on .23 Acres! It' A Cutie - 3 BR / 1 BA / 1 CAR DETACHED - The Pic's Don't Lie - Other Details Apply:
Application Fee = $75/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Rent = $2,495/Month
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, if Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, Deposit, and #
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = NOW!
Tenant Utilities = Responsible for All - Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, Electric, Phone, Cable, Internet, and Exterior Maintenance (Lawn Care & Snow Removal)
Owner Utilities = None...Not Responsible.
Section 8 = Not Approved.
(RLNE5704102)