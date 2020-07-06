All apartments in Maplewood
1215 Ferndale Street North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1215 Ferndale Street North

1215 Ferndale Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Ferndale Street North, Maplewood, MN 55119
Beaver Lake

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, central air, hardwood floors, updated mechanical's, great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1215 Ferndale St N #15 Maplewood MN 55119

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Ferndale Street North have any available units?
1215 Ferndale Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 1215 Ferndale Street North have?
Some of 1215 Ferndale Street North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Ferndale Street North currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Ferndale Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Ferndale Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Ferndale Street North is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Ferndale Street North offer parking?
No, 1215 Ferndale Street North does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Ferndale Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Ferndale Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Ferndale Street North have a pool?
No, 1215 Ferndale Street North does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Ferndale Street North have accessible units?
No, 1215 Ferndale Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Ferndale Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Ferndale Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Ferndale Street North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1215 Ferndale Street North has units with air conditioning.

