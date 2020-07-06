1215 Ferndale Street North

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen, central air, hardwood floors, updated mechanical's, great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1215 Ferndale St N #15 Maplewood MN 55119