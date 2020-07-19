All apartments in Maple Grove
9162 Lanewood Lane North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9162 Lanewood Lane North

9162 Lanewood Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9162 Lanewood Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Updated four bedroom home with two bedrooms on the upper level and two bedrooms on the lower level. Granite kitchen, and granite tops on new vanities in the bathrooms. Convenient location near Highway 94 and Close to the hospital, restaurants and shopping. Backyard deck from the kitchen over looks big yard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9162 Lanewood Lane North have any available units?
9162 Lanewood Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9162 Lanewood Lane North have?
Some of 9162 Lanewood Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9162 Lanewood Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
9162 Lanewood Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9162 Lanewood Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 9162 Lanewood Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 9162 Lanewood Lane North offer parking?
No, 9162 Lanewood Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 9162 Lanewood Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9162 Lanewood Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9162 Lanewood Lane North have a pool?
No, 9162 Lanewood Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 9162 Lanewood Lane North have accessible units?
No, 9162 Lanewood Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 9162 Lanewood Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 9162 Lanewood Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9162 Lanewood Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 9162 Lanewood Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
