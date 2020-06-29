All apartments in Maple Grove
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
8617 North Zinnia Way
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

8617 North Zinnia Way

8617 Zinnia Way North · No Longer Available
Location

8617 Zinnia Way North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pampered 2 Story Twin Home. Two-bedroom, one and 1/2 bath townhouse located in desirable Rice Lake Woods in Maple Grove. A kitchen with a breakfast bar and a dining room. A large sliding glass door off the dining room takes you to a private patio with an extra-large sized back yard. A spacious main level living room with a picturesque window. The home has recently remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. Main Floor laundry and water softener. Mature trees, partially fenced in yard, nice patio area. 2 car attached garage. No basement. This side-by-side home is in an association so no need to do mowing or snow plowing.

Disclaimer-
We appreciate your interest in this rental property! Please note, there is a high volume of interest on our rental properties. The best way to schedule a showing is online. Several showings are done open house style, with multiple interested parties. This minimizes the inconvenience to our current tenants, whose time we want to remain respectful of. If after viewing the property you feel this is the perfect fit for you, please apply after verifying you meet all of our application qualifications.

Advertised prices include a rent credit for snow removal/lawn care whether if done personally or by services an association provides.

LEASE TERMS:
• No Pets. Service animals are protected by the Fair Housing Act and allowed in all properties.
• Net income must be 2.5x the base rent. If unable to meet this requirement, the option to pay a pro-rated amount prior to move-in is available.
• Must be with current employer 6+ months. Exceptions are considered if moving from out of area to accept a job offer.
• Sound financials are required. History of returned payments, collection accounts, late payments and overdrafts negatively impact application.
• Must have verifiable positive rental history from current and most recent prior landlord.
• No unlawful detainers or evictions. Exceptions made if paid off in full and not within the past 5 years.
• No felony convictions within the last 10 years. Multiple felony or violent/sexual assault convictions are subject to 20 years.
• The nature, severity, and number of offenses in the last 10 years may impact approval.
• All adults 18+ must apply and meet the above guidelines
• Application fee is $50/person for credit & criminal background screening
• Lease terms are generally 12 months. We do not have our leases end during the months of October – February. Terms will be modified to reflect. If another lease term is available, it will be included in the listing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8617 North Zinnia Way have any available units?
8617 North Zinnia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
Is 8617 North Zinnia Way currently offering any rent specials?
8617 North Zinnia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8617 North Zinnia Way pet-friendly?
No, 8617 North Zinnia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 8617 North Zinnia Way offer parking?
Yes, 8617 North Zinnia Way offers parking.
Does 8617 North Zinnia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8617 North Zinnia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8617 North Zinnia Way have a pool?
No, 8617 North Zinnia Way does not have a pool.
Does 8617 North Zinnia Way have accessible units?
No, 8617 North Zinnia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8617 North Zinnia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8617 North Zinnia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8617 North Zinnia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8617 North Zinnia Way does not have units with air conditioning.

