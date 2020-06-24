All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

7933 Kimberly Lane

7933 Kimberly Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

7933 Kimberly Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72bffcf069 ---- This 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home located just south of Weaver Lake in Eden Prairie is ready for immediate move in. So many great amenities and conveniences in Eden Prairie truly a great community to live work and play! This Home Offers: -Hardwood Floors -Office or Den - Fireplaces -Master Bedroom Featuring Walk-in Closet - Master 4 piece Bath -Large Deck Great For Entertaining -Washer & Dryer in Unit -2 Stall Garage Parking - Refreshment/Entertainment space in the basement -Free Lawn & Snow Care Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds Deck/Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7933 Kimberly Lane have any available units?
7933 Kimberly Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7933 Kimberly Lane have?
Some of 7933 Kimberly Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7933 Kimberly Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7933 Kimberly Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7933 Kimberly Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7933 Kimberly Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7933 Kimberly Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7933 Kimberly Lane offers parking.
Does 7933 Kimberly Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7933 Kimberly Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7933 Kimberly Lane have a pool?
No, 7933 Kimberly Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7933 Kimberly Lane have accessible units?
No, 7933 Kimberly Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7933 Kimberly Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7933 Kimberly Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7933 Kimberly Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7933 Kimberly Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

