7933 Kimberly Lane

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/72bffcf069 ---- This 5 Bedroom 4 Bath home located just south of Weaver Lake in Eden Prairie is ready for immediate move in. So many great amenities and conveniences in Eden Prairie truly a great community to live work and play! This Home Offers: -Hardwood Floors -Office or Den - Fireplaces -Master Bedroom Featuring Walk-in Closet - Master 4 piece Bath -Large Deck Great For Entertaining -Washer & Dryer in Unit -2 Stall Garage Parking - Refreshment/Entertainment space in the basement -Free Lawn & Snow Care Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds Deck/Patio