All apartments in Mahtomedi
Find more places like 193 Iris St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mahtomedi, MN
/
193 Iris St
Last updated December 26 2019 at 8:07 AM

193 Iris St

193 Iris St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

193 Iris St, Mahtomedi, MN 55115

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Due to change in ownership this classic 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Mahtomedi is available. Located just steps from White Bear Lake, and Mahtomedi Beach. This location has it all; shopping, restaurants, entertainment, transportation, parks, lakes & more. Bonus: located in the best school district. Featured in this unit is high quality cabinetry and finishes plus upgraded kitchen, and remodeled bathroom. Garage and off street parking available. Exceptional opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood. NO SECTION 8 at this time. $1850month, $1850 security deposit. Heat, Trash, Water included. Only serious applicants should apply. Please text 612-867-1600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Iris St have any available units?
193 Iris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mahtomedi, MN.
What amenities does 193 Iris St have?
Some of 193 Iris St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Iris St currently offering any rent specials?
193 Iris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Iris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Iris St is pet friendly.
Does 193 Iris St offer parking?
Yes, 193 Iris St offers parking.
Does 193 Iris St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 193 Iris St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Iris St have a pool?
No, 193 Iris St does not have a pool.
Does 193 Iris St have accessible units?
No, 193 Iris St does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Iris St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Iris St has units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Iris St have units with air conditioning?
No, 193 Iris St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNOakdale, MNNorth St. Paul, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNHugo, MNVadnais Heights, MNLittle Canada, MN
Forest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNWest St. Paul, MNInver Grove Heights, MNBlaine, MNMendota Heights, MNCottage Grove, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WINew Brighton, MNSt. Anthony, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities