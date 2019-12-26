193 Iris St

Amenities

Due to change in ownership this classic 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Mahtomedi is available. Located just steps from White Bear Lake, and Mahtomedi Beach. This location has it all; shopping, restaurants, entertainment, transportation, parks, lakes & more. Bonus: located in the best school district. Featured in this unit is high quality cabinetry and finishes plus upgraded kitchen, and remodeled bathroom. Garage and off street parking available. Exceptional opportunity to rent this pristine unit in prime neighborhood. NO SECTION 8 at this time. $1850month, $1850 security deposit. Heat, Trash, Water included. Only serious applicants should apply. Please text 612-867-1600