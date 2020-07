Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8

Another excellent Renters Warehouse listing in Mahtomedi! This 768 sq. ft. 2 bedroom 1 bath home comes complete with granite countertops, gas range, washer and dryer, central air, deck and a storage shed. Call this place home today for only $1250 per month. NO PETS! $55 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities. This home is not set up for Section 8.