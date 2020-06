Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Single family home in Long Lake - Property Id: 85888



Beautifully updated single family home in the heart of Long Lake with open floor plan. Home has 3 bedrooms/2 baths in 1,951 sf. Wood burning fireplace in finished basement with an attached garage. Orono schools!



Close to parks, Long Lake beach and easy access to Highway 12.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/85888p

Property Id 85888



(RLNE5046513)