The Provinces Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant aged 18+, $55 if lived out of state
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for the first pet plus $100 for the second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/ pet per month
restrictions: No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $50 per dog
restrictions: The following dog breeds are prohibited if a dog is 50% or more of the following breeds:
Akita
Alaskan Malamute
Bullmastiff
Chow-Chow
Doberman Pincher
Great Dane
Pit Bull/American Stafford Terrier
Presa Canario
Rhodesian Ridgeback
Rottweiler
Schipperke
Shar-Pei
Siberian Husky
Wolf-Hybrid
Parking Details: private garage (included);
open parking. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: 3' x 3' x 8' - $15/month