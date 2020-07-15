All apartments in Little Canada
Home
/
Little Canada, MN
/
The Provinces Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Provinces Apartments

155 Little Canada Rd E · (651) 237-8943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Little Canada Rd E, Little Canada, MN 55117
Little Canada

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 153-306 · Avail. now

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Provinces Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr laundry
internet access
package receiving
Located in Little Canada, the Provinces apartments offer spacious living with easy access to the Twin Cities. This pet-friendly property features galley kitchens, marble vanities, private garages and walk-out balconies on select units. With its outdoor swimming pool, nearby park and walking path, the Provinces has something for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant aged 18+, $55 if lived out of state
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 for the first pet plus $100 for the second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/ pet per month
restrictions: No weight limit
Dogs
fee: $50 per dog
restrictions: The following dog breeds are prohibited if a dog is 50% or more of the following breeds: Akita Alaskan Malamute Bullmastiff Chow-Chow Doberman Pincher Great Dane Pit Bull/American Stafford Terrier Presa Canario Rhodesian Ridgeback Rottweiler Schipperke Shar-Pei Siberian Husky Wolf-Hybrid
Cats
restrictions: no
Parking Details: private garage (included); open parking. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: 3' x 3' x 8' - $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Provinces Apartments have any available units?
The Provinces Apartments has a unit available for $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does The Provinces Apartments have?
Some of The Provinces Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Provinces Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Provinces Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Provinces Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Provinces Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Provinces Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Provinces Apartments offers parking.
Does The Provinces Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Provinces Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Provinces Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Provinces Apartments has a pool.
Does The Provinces Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Provinces Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Provinces Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Provinces Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The Provinces Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Provinces Apartments has units with air conditioning.
