Home
/
Little Canada, MN
/
950 County Road D E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

950 County Road D E

950 County Road D · (612) 581-1389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

950 County Road D, Little Canada, MN 55109
Little Canada

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2195 · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195

Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage. Washer and dryer are addtional $35/month or tenant can bring thier own in. Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), monthly income at least 3x the rent amount. Application fee 45.00 per adult. Sorry, this home does not currently qualify for housing subsidiary or Section 8 programs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/950-county-road-d-e-little-canada-mn/307195
Property Id 307195

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5945566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 950 County Road D E have any available units?
950 County Road D E has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 950 County Road D E have?
Some of 950 County Road D E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 950 County Road D E currently offering any rent specials?
950 County Road D E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 950 County Road D E pet-friendly?
No, 950 County Road D E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Canada.
Does 950 County Road D E offer parking?
Yes, 950 County Road D E offers parking.
Does 950 County Road D E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 950 County Road D E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 950 County Road D E have a pool?
No, 950 County Road D E does not have a pool.
Does 950 County Road D E have accessible units?
No, 950 County Road D E does not have accessible units.
Does 950 County Road D E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 950 County Road D E has units with dishwashers.
Does 950 County Road D E have units with air conditioning?
No, 950 County Road D E does not have units with air conditioning.
