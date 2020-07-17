950 County Road D E

Amenities

Just renovated 2184 square ft, 4 Bed 2 bath - Property Id: 307195



Wonderfully updated 4 bed, 2 bath home! Has new appliances, paint and flooring. Also has a 2 car garage with a car port for extra storage. Washer and dryer are addtional $35/month or tenant can bring thier own in. Rental Criteria- No heavy criminal or UDs/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), monthly income at least 3x the rent amount. Application fee 45.00 per adult. Sorry, this home does not currently qualify for housing subsidiary or Section 8 programs.

No Pets Allowed



