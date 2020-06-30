179 Little Canada Road East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

This one has it all! Single level living with large bedrooms and walk out sliding door to an amazing green space! You will love the indoor pool in the summer or winter, there is even a tunnel from the main building to the pool and hot tub! The grounds are park-like with mature trees and well manicured flowers and plants. Have a barbecue in the fantastic fenced in patio area! Rent includes a parking stall in the underground parking area--safe and warm. If that wasn't enough, the unit also comes with an additional storage space!



