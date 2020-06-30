All apartments in Little Canada
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

179 Little Canada Road East

179 Little Canada Road East · No Longer Available
Location

179 Little Canada Road East, Little Canada, MN 55117
Little Canada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
This one has it all! Single level living with large bedrooms and walk out sliding door to an amazing green space! You will love the indoor pool in the summer or winter, there is even a tunnel from the main building to the pool and hot tub! The grounds are park-like with mature trees and well manicured flowers and plants. Have a barbecue in the fantastic fenced in patio area! Rent includes a parking stall in the underground parking area--safe and warm. If that wasn't enough, the unit also comes with an additional storage space!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/179-little-canada-rd-e-st-paul-mn-55117-usa-unit-110/69552f94-45d1-4acd-aac9-6c3541f825f7

(RLNE5250527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 179 Little Canada Road East have any available units?
179 Little Canada Road East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Canada, MN.
What amenities does 179 Little Canada Road East have?
Some of 179 Little Canada Road East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 179 Little Canada Road East currently offering any rent specials?
179 Little Canada Road East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 179 Little Canada Road East pet-friendly?
Yes, 179 Little Canada Road East is pet friendly.
Does 179 Little Canada Road East offer parking?
Yes, 179 Little Canada Road East offers parking.
Does 179 Little Canada Road East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 179 Little Canada Road East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 179 Little Canada Road East have a pool?
Yes, 179 Little Canada Road East has a pool.
Does 179 Little Canada Road East have accessible units?
No, 179 Little Canada Road East does not have accessible units.
Does 179 Little Canada Road East have units with dishwashers?
No, 179 Little Canada Road East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 179 Little Canada Road East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 179 Little Canada Road East has units with air conditioning.

