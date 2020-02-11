All apartments in Lino Lakes
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:17 PM

399 Arrowhead Drive

399 Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

399 Arrowhead Drive, Lino Lakes, MN 55014

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This beautiful end-unit townhome is located in quiet Lino Lakes neighborhood at 399 Arrowhead Dr. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/loft and 2 stall garage! The living room features a granite finished fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The open concept layout, high ceilings and loft overlooking the living room gives the home a very open and spacious feeling. The many windows flood the home w/natural light! The Master bedroom has private entrance to the main bath w/large his/hers walk-through closets. There is new carpet and new paint. Pets considered with pet deposit and approval by owner. Trash, Snow removal, Lawn care included! RENT = $1650, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1650, LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE = $150, MONTHLY FILING FEE = $7 Lease terms 12-18-24-36 months. Minimum Credit score= 600 or higher. $55 application fee per adult 18+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 399 Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
399 Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lino Lakes, MN.
What amenities does 399 Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 399 Arrowhead Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 399 Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
399 Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 399 Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 399 Arrowhead Drive is pet friendly.
Does 399 Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 399 Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 399 Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 399 Arrowhead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 399 Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 399 Arrowhead Drive has a pool.
Does 399 Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 399 Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 399 Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 399 Arrowhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 399 Arrowhead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 399 Arrowhead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

