399 Arrowhead Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage pool elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! This beautiful end-unit townhome is located in quiet Lino Lakes neighborhood at 399 Arrowhead Dr. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms w/loft and 2 stall garage! The living room features a granite finished fireplace and vaulted ceilings. The open concept layout, high ceilings and loft overlooking the living room gives the home a very open and spacious feeling. The many windows flood the home w/natural light! The Master bedroom has private entrance to the main bath w/large his/hers walk-through closets. There is new carpet and new paint. Pets considered with pet deposit and approval by owner. Trash, Snow removal, Lawn care included! RENT = $1650, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1650, LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE = $150, MONTHLY FILING FEE = $7 Lease terms 12-18-24-36 months. Minimum Credit score= 600 or higher. $55 application fee per adult 18+