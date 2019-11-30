Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

9243 Syndicate Ave Available 01/01/20 Partially Remodeled 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Duplex - Lexington/Circle Pines *Available Jan 1st! - Duplex unit with newer flooring and paint, updated bathroom, etc. Upper level features a large living room (18 x 14) with nice wood laminate flooring, kitchen/dining area with lots of cabinet and counter space, and half bath. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, full updated bath with ceramic tile surround, and laundry room (washer & dryer provided).



One car garage included (private and separated from other stall)- no indoor access from garage to house. Garage does have a remote opener. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care/snow removal for their side of the property. Small pets ok. Must see! Available for move in January 1st!



Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program. Great location with easy access to I-35W, shopping, and National Sports Center in Blaine.



(RLNE4539980)