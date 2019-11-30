All apartments in Lexington
Find more places like 9243 Syndicate Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington, MN
/
9243 Syndicate Ave
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

9243 Syndicate Ave

9243 Syndicate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9243 Syndicate Avenue, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
9243 Syndicate Ave Available 01/01/20 Partially Remodeled 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Duplex - Lexington/Circle Pines *Available Jan 1st! - Duplex unit with newer flooring and paint, updated bathroom, etc. Upper level features a large living room (18 x 14) with nice wood laminate flooring, kitchen/dining area with lots of cabinet and counter space, and half bath. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, full updated bath with ceramic tile surround, and laundry room (washer & dryer provided).

One car garage included (private and separated from other stall)- no indoor access from garage to house. Garage does have a remote opener. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care/snow removal for their side of the property. Small pets ok. Must see! Available for move in January 1st!

Sorry, this property does not participate in the section 8 program. Great location with easy access to I-35W, shopping, and National Sports Center in Blaine.

(RLNE4539980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9243 Syndicate Ave have any available units?
9243 Syndicate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MN.
What amenities does 9243 Syndicate Ave have?
Some of 9243 Syndicate Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9243 Syndicate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9243 Syndicate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9243 Syndicate Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9243 Syndicate Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9243 Syndicate Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9243 Syndicate Ave offers parking.
Does 9243 Syndicate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9243 Syndicate Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9243 Syndicate Ave have a pool?
No, 9243 Syndicate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9243 Syndicate Ave have accessible units?
No, 9243 Syndicate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9243 Syndicate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9243 Syndicate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9243 Syndicate Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9243 Syndicate Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNBlaine, MNShoreview, MNNew Brighton, MNFridley, MNVadnais Heights, MNColumbia Heights, MN
St. Anthony, MNLittle Canada, MNBrooklyn Center, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHugo, MNChamplin, MNForest Lake, MNRobbinsdale, MNCrystal, MNAnoka, MNGolden Valley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University