Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:06 AM

9104 Lexington Ave Ne

9104 Lexington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

9104 Lexington Avenue North, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This will be a newly updated 3 bedroom / 1 bath upper level duplex. The photo you see are of a similar unit that has been remodeled. There will be slightly different finishes but similar condition (all new). By the time you move in it will have new carpet, paint, stainless steel appliances, blinds, light fixtures and a brand new bathroom from the ground up. Everything has been updated. Kitchen that is shown is the actual space for the unit but is still in remodel phase. Highly-ranked Centennial School District and close to lots of running trails/park reserve. Garage stall not available. Monthly rent includes two people per bedroom (6). Looking for quiet, respectful tenants due to upper level living.

Tenant Criteria:
-$45 application fee for screening
-All adult applicants on lease must be screened (background checked) and have credit score of above 625, no criminal charges, no past evictions
-3.5X income to rent ratio in household
-Bank account required for automatic rent payments

Showing time slots available upon request. Please call (612) 321-8303 to set-up a showing and leave a message if I am not available. I will get back to you as soon as I can.

No pets, no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9104 Lexington Ave Ne have any available units?
9104 Lexington Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MN.
What amenities does 9104 Lexington Ave Ne have?
Some of 9104 Lexington Ave Ne's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9104 Lexington Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
9104 Lexington Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9104 Lexington Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 9104 Lexington Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 9104 Lexington Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 9104 Lexington Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 9104 Lexington Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9104 Lexington Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9104 Lexington Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 9104 Lexington Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 9104 Lexington Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 9104 Lexington Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 9104 Lexington Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 9104 Lexington Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9104 Lexington Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9104 Lexington Ave Ne has units with air conditioning.

