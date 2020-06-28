/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:40 AM
33 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakeville, MN
Last updated June 28
25 Units Available
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1135 sqft
Invented with you in mind, The Edison at Avonlea is the newest community in the sought-after suburb of Lakeville! Near the heart of Apple Valley, you will find The Edison located in an inviting residential neighborhood with easy access to the Twin
Last updated June 28
87 Units Available
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1162 sqft
At Springs at Lakeville, you’ll enjoy townhome-style living, with all the comforts of luxury upscale neighborhood and a small-town feel! With thoughtfully designed living spaces and exceptional resort-style amenities, Springs at Lakeville in
Last updated June 28
154 Units Available
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W, Lakeville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1109 sqft
The Edison at Spirit is located in the thriving suburb of Lakeville, MN. In a city recognized for a growing population, an exceptional quality of life and numerous award-winning schools, you will see why this location is perfect for you.
Results within 1 mile of Lakeville
Last updated June 28
22 Units Available
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1157 sqft
Our studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments place you in beautiful Apple Valley, MN. Here, you get the best of both worlds - soaking in all the suburban luxuries while still experiencing that well-known, Midwest charm.
Last updated June 28
71 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1203 sqft
Live Life in the Clouds 'Nuvelo', an Italian word meaning cloud, is a new apartment community inspired by its beautiful park-side location. Every inch of this luxury apartment community is designed to bring you a relaxed and carefree lifestyle.
Last updated June 28
12 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1222 sqft
World-class amenities, complete with kickboxing studio, yoga room, theater, coffee bar, 24-hour state-of-the-art gym and pool. Smoke-free community offers spacious layouts, granite counters, unique designs and in-unit laundry. Bring Fido along, we're pet-friendly!
Last updated June 28
19 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1102 sqft
This newly constructed community has an on-site business center, fitness center, pool and rooftop plaza. Pet-friendly. Each home offers private balconies, washers and dryers, and large walk-in closets. Stone countertops available.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeville
Last updated June 28
9 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1033 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 28
34 Units Available
Springs at Egan Drive
14125 Louisiana Ave, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1118 sqft
We cant wait to welcome you home to Springs at Egan Drive. Nestled along beautiful green vistas under expansive blue skies, our garden community is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood just twenty miles south of downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 28
16 Units Available
Willow Pond
11751 W River Hills Dr, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1010 sqft
Recently renovated units in pet- and people-friendly community with hot tub, pool, playground and dog park, plus practical amenities like bike storage and round-the-clock laundry, gym and maintenance.
Last updated June 28
15 Units Available
Woods of Burnsville
14701 Portland Ave, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1080 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available. Please contact us today! Finding the home of your dreams has suddenly become the easiest matter.
Last updated June 28
29 Units Available
Meridian Point
51 McAndrews Rd W, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1067 sqft
Located close to downtown Minneapolis, these apartments offer modern kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. The community surrounds two ponds and landscaped gardens. Residents have access to a pool, a hot tub and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 28
23 Units Available
Downtown Apple Valley
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave, Apple Valley, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1135 sqft
This gated community boasts nearly 300 apartment homes. Apartments range from studios to 3-bedroom units. This pet-friendly community is in the South Metro and offers attached garages and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 28
19 Units Available
Glen at Burnsville
13000 Harriet Ave., Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1174 sqft
Freshly renovated one- and two-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood flooring and upgraded kitchens located in tree-lined community with community room, indoor pool, volleyball and racquetball courts, state-of-the-art fitness center and more high-end amenities.
Last updated June 28
2 Units Available
Willoway Apartments
13401 Morgan Ave S, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
Less than a mile from Neill Park and just two miles from I-35W. Fireplace, patio or balcony and extra storage for all one- or two-bedroom apartments. On-site laundry, gym, pool and parking.
Last updated June 28
19 Units Available
Maven
7 W Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1061 sqft
Suburban living close to downtown Minneapolis. Heated outdoor swimming pool, nature trail, pond, resident dog park and on-site laundry. Eat-in kitchens with full appliances and window coverings.
Last updated June 28
1 Unit Available
4845 West 123rd Street
4845 123rd Street West, Savage, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1035 sqft
For Rent: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 garage condo in Savage $1,125/month CALL 952-820-5334 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING! Available for now or July 1 move in! Excellent spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, ¾ bath, and one assigned outside parking in prime
Results within 10 miles of Lakeville
Last updated June 28
55 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Last updated June 28
26 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Last updated June 28
9 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Last updated June 28
9 Units Available
Pebblebrook Court
9801 West Harrison Road, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1089 sqft
Bigos Management develops rental communities that meet your lifestyle expectations.
Last updated June 28
252 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated June 28
21 Units Available
Bristol Village
7301 Bristol Village Dr, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1220 sqft
Newly renovated, pet friendly apartments and town homes with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, W/D hookup, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, e-payments. Close to Hyland-Bush-Anderson Lakes Park and easy access to US-169.
Last updated June 28
16 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
