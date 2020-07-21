20456 Kensfield Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Rare end unit Townhome for rent in Lakeville. This 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome is southwest facing offering tons of privacy. This main floor hosts a 2 story living room, separate dining room, eat in Kitchen and full bathroom. The upper level loft overlooks the living room, great for a play area or home office. Vaulted owners suite with private bath with double sink vanity and separate tub and shower. A second bathroom and bedroom finish off the upper level. Oversized 2 car garage! Great patio space and close to parks and trails. Available for September 1st move in! Call today to schedule your appointment at 651-491-8005