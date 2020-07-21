All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 20456 Kensfield Trl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
20456 Kensfield Trl
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:44 AM

20456 Kensfield Trl

20456 Kensfield Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

20456 Kensfield Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare end unit Townhome for rent in Lakeville. This 2 bedroom 3 bathroom townhome is southwest facing offering tons of privacy. This main floor hosts a 2 story living room, separate dining room, eat in Kitchen and full bathroom. The upper level loft overlooks the living room, great for a play area or home office. Vaulted owners suite with private bath with double sink vanity and separate tub and shower. A second bathroom and bedroom finish off the upper level. Oversized 2 car garage! Great patio space and close to parks and trails. Available for September 1st move in! Call today to schedule your appointment at 651-491-8005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20456 Kensfield Trl have any available units?
20456 Kensfield Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 20456 Kensfield Trl have?
Some of 20456 Kensfield Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20456 Kensfield Trl currently offering any rent specials?
20456 Kensfield Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20456 Kensfield Trl pet-friendly?
No, 20456 Kensfield Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 20456 Kensfield Trl offer parking?
Yes, 20456 Kensfield Trl offers parking.
Does 20456 Kensfield Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20456 Kensfield Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20456 Kensfield Trl have a pool?
No, 20456 Kensfield Trl does not have a pool.
Does 20456 Kensfield Trl have accessible units?
No, 20456 Kensfield Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 20456 Kensfield Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20456 Kensfield Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 20456 Kensfield Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 20456 Kensfield Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeville Accessible ApartmentsLakeville Apartments with Gyms
Lakeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Elk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University