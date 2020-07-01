17455 Gettysburg Way

Amenities
Kurt Host and Renters Warehouse are proud to bring you this beautiful townhome is in excellent condition. The lower level features a kitchen/living room/dining area great-room with fireplace (gas), half bath, and two car garage (with large extra storage area). The upper level has a great master bedroom/master bath, two additional bedrooms, full bath. and alcove with laundry. Lawn maintenance, snow/ice removal. water/sewer, exterior maintenance, and trash are included in the rent. Pets welcome (damage deposit/cleaning fee required) (Note: HOA only allows 1 pet) Please call/text for a showing, 612-225-7668