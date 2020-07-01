17455 Gettysburg Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Kurt Host and Renters Warehouse are proud to bring you this beautiful townhome is in excellent condition. The lower level features a kitchen/living room/dining area great-room with fireplace (gas), half bath, and two car garage (with large extra storage area). The upper level has a great master bedroom/master bath, two additional bedrooms, full bath. and alcove with laundry. Lawn maintenance, snow/ice removal. water/sewer, exterior maintenance, and trash are included in the rent. Pets welcome (damage deposit/cleaning fee required) (Note: HOA only allows 1 pet) Please call/text for a showing, 612-225-7668