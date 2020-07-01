All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:06 PM

17455 Gettysburg Way

17455 Gettysburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

17455 Gettysburg Way, Lakeville, MN 55044
Crossroads

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Kurt Host and Renters Warehouse are proud to bring you this beautiful townhome is in excellent condition. The lower level features a kitchen/living room/dining area great-room with fireplace (gas), half bath, and two car garage (with large extra storage area). The upper level has a great master bedroom/master bath, two additional bedrooms, full bath. and alcove with laundry. Lawn maintenance, snow/ice removal. water/sewer, exterior maintenance, and trash are included in the rent. Pets welcome (damage deposit/cleaning fee required) (Note: HOA only allows 1 pet) Please call/text for a showing, 612-225-7668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17455 Gettysburg Way have any available units?
17455 Gettysburg Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17455 Gettysburg Way have?
Some of 17455 Gettysburg Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17455 Gettysburg Way currently offering any rent specials?
17455 Gettysburg Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17455 Gettysburg Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17455 Gettysburg Way is pet friendly.
Does 17455 Gettysburg Way offer parking?
Yes, 17455 Gettysburg Way offers parking.
Does 17455 Gettysburg Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17455 Gettysburg Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17455 Gettysburg Way have a pool?
No, 17455 Gettysburg Way does not have a pool.
Does 17455 Gettysburg Way have accessible units?
No, 17455 Gettysburg Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17455 Gettysburg Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17455 Gettysburg Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17455 Gettysburg Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17455 Gettysburg Way does not have units with air conditioning.

