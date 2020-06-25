17332 Joplin Avenue

Amenities

This is a DREAM HOME with all the bells and whistles. This home includes 4 Very large bedrooms with walk in closets. The master suite is massive and has vaulted ceilings and includes a master bathroom.... There is a unfinished basement for tons of storage or a great play area. The Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home has one of the best school districts in the state. Pets allowed with $500 security deposit. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY: https://showmojo.com/l/b53120b037/17332-joplin-ave-lakeville-mn-55044