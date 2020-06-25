This is a DREAM HOME with all the bells and whistles. This home includes 4 Very large bedrooms with walk in closets. The master suite is massive and has vaulted ceilings and includes a master bathroom.... There is a unfinished basement for tons of storage or a great play area. The Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This home has one of the best school districts in the state. Pets allowed with $500 security deposit. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY: https://showmojo.com/l/b53120b037/17332-joplin-ave-lakeville-mn-55044
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17332 Joplin Avenue have any available units?
17332 Joplin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17332 Joplin Avenue have?
Some of 17332 Joplin Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17332 Joplin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17332 Joplin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17332 Joplin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17332 Joplin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17332 Joplin Avenue offer parking?
No, 17332 Joplin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17332 Joplin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17332 Joplin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17332 Joplin Avenue have a pool?
No, 17332 Joplin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17332 Joplin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17332 Joplin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17332 Joplin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17332 Joplin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17332 Joplin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17332 Joplin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.