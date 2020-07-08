17038 Embers Avenue

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 3 bed and 3 bath townhome is available for a 2/1 move in! Main floor features, kitchen, dining room, family room, 1 bathroom. Upstairs includes laundry room, master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms, and 1 additional Bathroom. Lots of Storage throughout house! Tenant responsible for all utilities. (RENT: $1,750) (SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,750) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) .To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!