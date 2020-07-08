All apartments in Lakeville
Lakeville, MN
17038 Embers Avenue
17038 Embers Avenue

17038 Embers Avenue
Location

17038 Embers Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55024

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
ANOTHER LISTING FROM BRYAN @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!! This 3 bed and 3 bath townhome is available for a 2/1 move in! Main floor features, kitchen, dining room, family room, 1 bathroom. Upstairs includes laundry room, master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, 2 bedrooms, and 1 additional Bathroom. Lots of Storage throughout house! Tenant responsible for all utilities. (RENT: $1,750) (SECURITY DEPOSIT:$1,750) (Lease Admin Fee: $150) (Monthly Processing/Reporting Fee: $7) (PETS: Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) .To schedule a showing please EMAIL!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17038 Embers Avenue have any available units?
17038 Embers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 17038 Embers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17038 Embers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17038 Embers Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17038 Embers Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17038 Embers Avenue offer parking?
No, 17038 Embers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17038 Embers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17038 Embers Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17038 Embers Avenue have a pool?
No, 17038 Embers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17038 Embers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17038 Embers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17038 Embers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17038 Embers Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17038 Embers Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17038 Embers Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

