16897 Eventide Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful executive home in highly desired Lakeville neighborhood. Tons of upgrades! The main floor lots of windows offering tons of natural lights. Large family room with gas fireplace and built-ins that's open to the kitchen that features a center island with extra seating, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, hardwood floors and eat-in dining area. There's also a formal dining room, office/5th bedroom and 1/2 bathroom on this level. Four bedroom upstairs and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with double sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The unfinished walkout lower level offers lots of room for storage. Kitchen has sliding doors that step out to a deck with stairs that lead down to a patio and out to a large back yard with amazing views of a pond.



Lease Terms: $2750 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal and lawn care. No pets are allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

Beautiful walkout two story home in newer Lakeville development.