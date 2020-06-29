All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated March 11 2020

16897 Eventide Way

Location

16897 Eventide Way, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful executive home in highly desired Lakeville neighborhood. Tons of upgrades! The main floor lots of windows offering tons of natural lights. Large family room with gas fireplace and built-ins that's open to the kitchen that features a center island with extra seating, granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, hardwood floors and eat-in dining area. There's also a formal dining room, office/5th bedroom and 1/2 bathroom on this level. Four bedroom upstairs and a Jack and Jill bathroom. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom with double sinks, jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The unfinished walkout lower level offers lots of room for storage. Kitchen has sliding doors that step out to a deck with stairs that lead down to a patio and out to a large back yard with amazing views of a pond.

Lease Terms: $2750 Security Deposit. Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal and lawn care. No pets are allowed. This home does not qualify for Section 8.
Beautiful walkout two story home in newer Lakeville development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16897 Eventide Way have any available units?
16897 Eventide Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16897 Eventide Way have?
Some of 16897 Eventide Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16897 Eventide Way currently offering any rent specials?
16897 Eventide Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16897 Eventide Way pet-friendly?
No, 16897 Eventide Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 16897 Eventide Way offer parking?
Yes, 16897 Eventide Way offers parking.
Does 16897 Eventide Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16897 Eventide Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16897 Eventide Way have a pool?
No, 16897 Eventide Way does not have a pool.
Does 16897 Eventide Way have accessible units?
No, 16897 Eventide Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16897 Eventide Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16897 Eventide Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 16897 Eventide Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16897 Eventide Way has units with air conditioning.
