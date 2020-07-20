All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

16286 Hominy Path

16286 Hominy Path · No Longer Available
Location

16286 Hominy Path, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

MUST SEE: This spectacularly well cared for home has everything an individual could ask for: Pool with Slide, Diving Board, Basketball Hoop, Rear Deck and Patio, Lower Level Cinema Room, Game Room, Wet Bar, and Exercise Room. The house is in immaculate condition throughout. Open floor plan with large kitchen that overlooks the family room. Solid hardwood floors run throughout most of the main level. Mudroom with built-in cabinets. Recent updates include: dishwasher, washer, dryer, carpet, A/C, furnace, water heater, and water softener. The hard to find large lot with great privacy from any neighbors behind the home. You won't want to miss this property! This home is available as a Rent2Own/C4D Only - Traditional Lease is not available on this one, but on others. You can search hundreds of homes to lease at 612RentNow.com

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo, or included as a photo in the listing itself and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application through a private investor or owner of the subject property.

Listing Courtesy Of Ryan Fischer at RE/MAX Results for $599,000.00.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16286 Hominy Path have any available units?
16286 Hominy Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16286 Hominy Path have?
Some of 16286 Hominy Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16286 Hominy Path currently offering any rent specials?
16286 Hominy Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16286 Hominy Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 16286 Hominy Path is pet friendly.
Does 16286 Hominy Path offer parking?
No, 16286 Hominy Path does not offer parking.
Does 16286 Hominy Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16286 Hominy Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16286 Hominy Path have a pool?
Yes, 16286 Hominy Path has a pool.
Does 16286 Hominy Path have accessible units?
No, 16286 Hominy Path does not have accessible units.
Does 16286 Hominy Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16286 Hominy Path has units with dishwashers.
Does 16286 Hominy Path have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16286 Hominy Path has units with air conditioning.
