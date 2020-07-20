16286 Hominy Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-Friendly!



MUST SEE: This spectacularly well cared for home has everything an individual could ask for: Pool with Slide, Diving Board, Basketball Hoop, Rear Deck and Patio, Lower Level Cinema Room, Game Room, Wet Bar, and Exercise Room. The house is in immaculate condition throughout. Open floor plan with large kitchen that overlooks the family room. Solid hardwood floors run throughout most of the main level. Mudroom with built-in cabinets. Recent updates include: dishwasher, washer, dryer, carpet, A/C, furnace, water heater, and water softener. The hard to find large lot with great privacy from any neighbors behind the home. You won't want to miss this property! This home is available as a Rent2Own/C4D Only - Traditional Lease is not available on this one, but on others. You can search hundreds of homes to lease at 612RentNow.com



