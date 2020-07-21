All apartments in Lakeville
15855 Kendale Drive

Location

15855 Kendale Drive, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome to this Awesome Rental! This single family home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac on a private lot with over 1/2 acre, that has been professionally landscaped. Very open main floor living with a new roof, new a/c, 2 story entrance, 10ft ceilings, upgraded kitchen, decorative fireplace, 3 season porch and so much more. Bright master with bath & nice custom closet. Finished lower level with bedroom, bath & large family area to enjoy!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15855 Kendale Drive have any available units?
15855 Kendale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 15855 Kendale Drive have?
Some of 15855 Kendale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15855 Kendale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15855 Kendale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15855 Kendale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15855 Kendale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15855 Kendale Drive offer parking?
No, 15855 Kendale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15855 Kendale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15855 Kendale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15855 Kendale Drive have a pool?
No, 15855 Kendale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15855 Kendale Drive have accessible units?
No, 15855 Kendale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15855 Kendale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15855 Kendale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15855 Kendale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15855 Kendale Drive has units with air conditioning.
