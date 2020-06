Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room new construction

Brand New Home, Never been lived in! Come see this brand new neighborhood, Hidden Meadows. Prime location to access the cities, while still having privacy and the Stillwater school district. This beautiful former model home is one you won't want to miss, with 3 bedrooms on the main floor, a gorgeous theater room and an outdoor space that is great for entertaining and enjoying the wooded view. The high end features and professional designed home is a must see! Possible to Rent to Own