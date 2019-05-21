3236 Linden Ln N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 4BD New Lake Elmo Home for Rent - Property Id: 100893



Text 'LAKEELMO' or any other cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.



4 BR/3 BA with Loft WALKOUT. This home is about as open as you can get, you can enjoy family and friends all together. Main floor office, large mud room and very convenient walk thru pantry off the garage entry. This design is sure to please all your buyers' needs and wishes. Upstairs includes 4 BR and LOFT for that great space for family game night or study area.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.



Qualifications :



550 credit score - Short Sales OK

3 times rent in combined income (between all adults) - Bankruptcy OK

No Violent felonies - Foreclosures OK

No evictions



*Home of your choice will be purchased and rented back to you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100893

(RLNE4878087)