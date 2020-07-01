All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:24 PM

7652 Addisen Path

7652 Addisen Path · No Longer Available
Location

7652 Addisen Path, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spacious 4 Bedroom 4 Bath home located in ISD#196 (Eagan Schools). This former model home has updates galore: gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, huge owner's suite with walk in closet and large bath.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7652 Addisen Path have any available units?
7652 Addisen Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
What amenities does 7652 Addisen Path have?
Some of 7652 Addisen Path's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7652 Addisen Path currently offering any rent specials?
7652 Addisen Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7652 Addisen Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 7652 Addisen Path is pet friendly.
Does 7652 Addisen Path offer parking?
No, 7652 Addisen Path does not offer parking.
Does 7652 Addisen Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7652 Addisen Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7652 Addisen Path have a pool?
No, 7652 Addisen Path does not have a pool.
Does 7652 Addisen Path have accessible units?
No, 7652 Addisen Path does not have accessible units.
Does 7652 Addisen Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 7652 Addisen Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7652 Addisen Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 7652 Addisen Path does not have units with air conditioning.

