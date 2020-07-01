7652 Addisen Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Spacious 4 Bedroom 4 Bath home located in ISD#196 (Eagan Schools). This former model home has updates galore: gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, huge owner's suite with walk in closet and large bath.



