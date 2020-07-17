All apartments in Hugo
Find more places like 5776 130th Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hugo, MN
/
5776 130th Lane N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:10 PM

5776 130th Lane N

5776 130th Street North · (612) 701-4375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hugo
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5776 130th Street North, Hugo, MN 55038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 3409 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
This home features one level living with architectural flare. The private master wing is a retreat with a spa like walk in shower. The walk in closet is attached to the laundry room for convenience. Main level is abundant with windows and natural sunlight. Impressive gourmet kitchen offer wall ovens, vented hood, gas cook top, and oversize center island, and walk in pantry. Cooking, baking, and entertaining will be a delight. Finished basement includes wet bar and fireplace. This stunning home is located in the premier Adelaide Landing community. The neighborhood is built around preserving the existing wetland and wildlife, 100+ acres of open space, and 4+ miles of trails. Possible Rent with Option

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5776 130th Lane N have any available units?
5776 130th Lane N has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5776 130th Lane N have?
Some of 5776 130th Lane N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5776 130th Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
5776 130th Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5776 130th Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 5776 130th Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hugo.
Does 5776 130th Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 5776 130th Lane N offers parking.
Does 5776 130th Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5776 130th Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5776 130th Lane N have a pool?
No, 5776 130th Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 5776 130th Lane N have accessible units?
No, 5776 130th Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 5776 130th Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5776 130th Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5776 130th Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5776 130th Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5776 130th Lane N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hugo 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHugo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Hugo 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHugo Apartments with Garages
Hugo Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MN
Somerset, WIStillwater, MNNew Richmond, WISouth St. Paul, MNMound, MNZimmerman, MNSt. Croix Falls, WIForest Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity