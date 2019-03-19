All apartments in Hugo
Location

4818 Education Dr N, Hugo, MN 55038

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
online portal
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
online portal
4818 Education Drive Unit #1 Available 02/01/19 Water's Edge Updated 2 Bed Townhome - Available Feb. 1st, 2019 / $1,195.-- - Available 2-1-19 Water's Edge Townhome near elementary school. Professional Management which includes online rent payments and online maintenance requests. Landlord pays association dues which include: Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Workout Room/Swimming Pools & More. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this unit. Call 612.900.9101 for showings or with any other questions.

(RLNE4629873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

