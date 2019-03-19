Amenities

4818 Education Drive Unit #1 Available 02/01/19 Water's Edge Updated 2 Bed Townhome - Available Feb. 1st, 2019 / $1,195.-- - Available 2-1-19 Water's Edge Townhome near elementary school. Professional Management which includes online rent payments and online maintenance requests. Landlord pays association dues which include: Water/Sewer/Trash/Lawn Care/Snow Removal/Workout Room/Swimming Pools & More. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this unit. Call 612.900.9101 for showings or with any other questions.



