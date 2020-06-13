Apartment List
/
MN
/
golden valley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:14 AM

253 Apartments for rent in Golden Valley, MN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Conveniently located near I-394 and Brookview Golf Course. Recently renovated units include laundry, carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Community features pool, 24-hour gym, upscale clubhouse and garage for snowy winters.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
61 Units Available
Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,139
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,311
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1083 sqft
One-of-a-kind lazy river pool, Swedish sauna, and indoor rock climbing wall highlight the amenities for active residents. Only five minutes to downtown Minneapolis and all it has to offer.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,295
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1186 sqft
New apartments and townhomes between highways 100 and 169, outside of Minneapolis. Residences have wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, kitchen island and granite countertops. Community game room, 24-hour gym, business lounge with WiFi.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 05:03pm
25 Units Available
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,250
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1157 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hello Apartments in Golden Valley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
The Valley View Apartments offer unique one and two bedroom apartments in Golden Valley, MN.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
3 Units Available
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr, Golden Valley, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
780 sqft
Minutes from downtown Minneapolis and Theodore Wirth Park for recreation. Upscale amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposals and extra storage. Pet-friendly community offers a community garden, covered parking and on-site laundry.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2020 Sumter Avenue N
2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2452 sqft
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Valley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:56pm
Winnetka Hills
16 Units Available
Crystal Village
3016 Sumter Ave N, Crystal, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
902 sqft
Come home to quality, clean and comfortable living when you choose Crystal Village Apartments for your new apartment home! Recently remodeled one and two bedroom apartments available in a quiet, sprawling community with mature trees, ample green
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1269 sqft
Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. Luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, dishwasher and carpet. Pet-friendly community offers pool, clubhouse and conference room. Close to city shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,119
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
17 Units Available
Park Pointe
1435 Hampshire Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,233
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1270 sqft
Situated in the heart of St. Louis Park, with easy access to Minneapolis via I-394. Recently renovated units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher. The luxury community has gym, pool, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Sunny Hollow
11 Units Available
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N, New Hope, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Burgundy Apartments offers one of the best apartment values in the Twin Cities area with unique spacious one & two bedroom floor plans with plenty of closet and storage space. All units have renovated kitchens, some with patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hidden Valley
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North, New Hope, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Town-home Available - Spacious 2 bedroom townhome in desirable and convenient New Hope Location. (RLNE3878483)
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Willow Park
1 Unit Available
Westwood Chateau
2242 Nevada Ave S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westwood Chateau is located in a nice quite area of St. Louis Park across from a park and with easy access to highways 100 & 7 and I394. We are minutes from the lakes and shopping.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
2428 Mount View Avenue
2428 Mount View Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1631 sqft
Fantastic Bryn Mawr 2 Story w/3 bd on one level, spacious and updated kitchen w/large dining area as well as sunny living room w/beautiful fireplace and access to charming deck. AVAILABLE ON 7/17.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
632 Morgan Ave South
632 Morgan Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1620 sqft
632 Morgan Ave South Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom house in Bryn-Mawr neighborhood with a view! - Another fantastic listing from Steve and Housing Hub! Available 07/1/20 This spacious 3 bedroom home sits between a large front and back yard

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Robbinsdale
1 Unit Available
3750 Orchard Ave N
3750 Orchard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1120 sqft
Located in the city of Robbinsdale this home features lots of natural light and gorgeous hardwood floors. 3 bed/1.5 bath with lots of room for storage, an oversize garage, fenced yard, washer, dryer, and dishwasher all included.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Birchwood
1 Unit Available
2563 Alabama Avenue S
2563 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1152 sqft
Available August 1st! One level living with no stairs inside or outside in Saint Louis Park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Willard-Hay
1 Unit Available
1311 Vincent Avenue North #1
1311 North Vincent Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1850 sqft
Make sure to watch video! Here is a 4 bedroom/2 bathroom lower level of a duplex available. It has newly painted walls, trim and ceilings. All light fixtures, fans and blinds are brand new.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Golden Valley, MN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Golden Valley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Valley 3 BedroomsGolden Valley Accessible ApartmentsGolden Valley Apartments with Balcony
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with GymGolden Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGolden Valley Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGolden Valley Apartments with ParkingGolden Valley Apartments with Pool
Golden Valley Apartments with Washer-DryerGolden Valley Cheap PlacesGolden Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsGolden Valley Furnished ApartmentsGolden Valley Pet Friendly PlacesGolden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University