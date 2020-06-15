6401 Phoenix St

Amenities
Available 06/01/19 4BD Renovated Golden Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 107069
Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!
Renovated 4 BR/2 Bath home! This wonderful home is in a desirable location with nature just a walk in the park away! Spacious remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Refinished hardwood floors, 2 fully updated bathrooms, new carpet, and paint.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!
Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal, Plymouth, Minneapolis, St Louis Park, Hopkins, New Hope
* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you
Broker reciprocity thanks to Tobler Homes LLC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107069
Property Id 107069
(RLNE4775887)