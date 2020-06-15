6401 Phoenix St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/19 4BD Renovated Golden Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 107069



Renovated 4 BR/2 Bath home! This wonderful home is in a desirable location with nature just a walk in the park away! Spacious remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Refinished hardwood floors, 2 fully updated bathrooms, new carpet, and paint.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal, Plymouth, Minneapolis, St Louis Park, Hopkins, New Hope



* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you

Broker reciprocity thanks to Tobler Homes LLC

Property Id 107069



