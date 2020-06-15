All apartments in Golden Valley
6401 Phoenix St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:06 AM

6401 Phoenix St

6401 Phoenix Street · (763) 445-9131
Location

6401 Phoenix Street, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2325 · Avail. now

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/19 4BD Renovated Golden Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 107069

Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Renovated 4 BR/2 Bath home! This wonderful home is in a desirable location with nature just a walk in the park away! Spacious remodeled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Refinished hardwood floors, 2 fully updated bathrooms, new carpet, and paint.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 and we will send you a list of available homes!

Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal, Plymouth, Minneapolis, St Louis Park, Hopkins, New Hope

* Home is for sale but can be purchased and rented to you
Broker reciprocity thanks to Tobler Homes LLC
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107069
Property Id 107069

(RLNE4775887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Phoenix St have any available units?
6401 Phoenix St has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6401 Phoenix St have?
Some of 6401 Phoenix St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Phoenix St currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Phoenix St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Phoenix St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6401 Phoenix St is pet friendly.
Does 6401 Phoenix St offer parking?
No, 6401 Phoenix St does not offer parking.
Does 6401 Phoenix St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 Phoenix St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Phoenix St have a pool?
No, 6401 Phoenix St does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Phoenix St have accessible units?
No, 6401 Phoenix St does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Phoenix St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Phoenix St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 Phoenix St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 Phoenix St does not have units with air conditioning.
