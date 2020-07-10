All apartments in Golden Valley
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2801 major ave n

2801 Major Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Major Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b9209ee0b5 ---- FULLY remodeled, Gorgeous home! This is it, for buyers who want it all done. Spacious, crisp, clean & modern! 4 bedroom, 2 bath (with one bath connected to large master bedroom). Gorgeous lot with huge yard for entertaining, in wonderful neighborhood. New kitchen, appliances, windows, floorings, cement driveway & sidewalk, etc... This beautiful rental won't last long!! This property is for sale under the impression we will purchase it and lease it to you for 12months at around if not less than this lease amount!! Call/text Neal w/the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild to take a tour and figure out how you can get into this home! Neal Lawson Realtor 612-418-5892 2x rent as deposit 550credit (No collections/judgements) no evictions/rental history problems BKY/foreclosure OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 major ave n have any available units?
2801 major ave n doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
Is 2801 major ave n currently offering any rent specials?
2801 major ave n is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 major ave n pet-friendly?
No, 2801 major ave n is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Valley.
Does 2801 major ave n offer parking?
No, 2801 major ave n does not offer parking.
Does 2801 major ave n have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 major ave n does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 major ave n have a pool?
No, 2801 major ave n does not have a pool.
Does 2801 major ave n have accessible units?
No, 2801 major ave n does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 major ave n have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 major ave n does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 major ave n have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 major ave n does not have units with air conditioning.

