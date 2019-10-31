All apartments in Golden Valley
Golden Valley, MN
2020 Sumter Avenue N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

2020 Sumter Avenue N

2020 Sumter Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Sumter Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction. This home has been thoughtfully remodeled with gorgeous finishes. Solid maple floors, custom kitchen, new tile, new carpet, new pant, new bathrooms, new plumbing, new electrical, new stone countertops, new appliances, new a/c. Gorgeous Master bathroom. Private patio for entertaining and a great yard for play. 3 bedrooms on 1-level Home has net been lived in since remodel started in October 2019. Show with confidence as the home will be sanitized between showings. Agent is owner.

(RLNE5803369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Sumter Avenue N have any available units?
2020 Sumter Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 2020 Sumter Avenue N have?
Some of 2020 Sumter Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Sumter Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Sumter Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Sumter Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Sumter Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Sumter Avenue N offer parking?
No, 2020 Sumter Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 2020 Sumter Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Sumter Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Sumter Avenue N have a pool?
No, 2020 Sumter Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Sumter Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 2020 Sumter Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Sumter Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 Sumter Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 Sumter Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2020 Sumter Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
