Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

2020 Sumter Avenue N Available 06/30/20 Completely Renovated! - Pet Friendly! Submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing. Beautifully updated home in a wonderful neighborhood. Shows like a quality new construction. This home has been thoughtfully remodeled with gorgeous finishes. Solid maple floors, custom kitchen, new tile, new carpet, new pant, new bathrooms, new plumbing, new electrical, new stone countertops, new appliances, new a/c. Gorgeous Master bathroom. Private patio for entertaining and a great yard for play. 3 bedrooms on 1-level Home has net been lived in since remodel started in October 2019. Show with confidence as the home will be sanitized between showings. Agent is owner.



(RLNE5803369)