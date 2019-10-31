All apartments in Golden Valley
1408 Winnetka Ave N

1408 Winnetka Avenue North · (952) 893-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1408 Winnetka Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come view this 4-bed, 1.5-bath single-family home available now in Golden Valley!

This 2,212 square-foot home features all new carpeting in the lower level with a walkout to the fenced-in backyard and all new paint with wood flooring on the main level. Three primary bedrooms located on the main level and extra bedroom space and half bath downstairs.

Amenities include a 1-car attached garage, central air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit washer and dryer. Located in School District 281.

Security Deposit: $1,700. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.

Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.

Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

