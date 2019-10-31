1408 Winnetka Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Come view this 4-bed, 1.5-bath single-family home available now in Golden Valley!



This 2,212 square-foot home features all new carpeting in the lower level with a walkout to the fenced-in backyard and all new paint with wood flooring on the main level. Three primary bedrooms located on the main level and extra bedroom space and half bath downstairs.



Amenities include a 1-car attached garage, central air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit washer and dryer. Located in School District 281.



Security Deposit: $1,700. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. Sorry, no pets and no smoking.



Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UD's. Section 8 is not accepted on this property.



Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today!