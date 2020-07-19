All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 7597 Able St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
7597 Able St NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7597 Able St NE

7597 Able Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7597 Able Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02e8f550cf ----
This quiet SIDE BY SIDE DUPLEX is all on 1 level. Check out the VIDEO TOUR by searching the address on You Tube. New UPDATES THROUGHOUT. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Walk in the front door to a living room, Full kitchen and 2 bedroom, Full bathroom, lower Level is unfinished for storage only. This homes comes with 2 off street parking spots (1 is a garage stall and 1 is a parking pad). You can Enjoy an evening relaxing in the sun in your backyard area and BBQ\'n! 7 mins from Minneapolis. Tenant pays: Heat/Electric/ water/ sewer and handles the snow removal. Sorry no pets. Laundry included in the unit (not shown in photos) By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.

Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.

5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.

Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7597 Able St NE have any available units?
7597 Able St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 7597 Able St NE currently offering any rent specials?
7597 Able St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7597 Able St NE pet-friendly?
No, 7597 Able St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 7597 Able St NE offer parking?
Yes, 7597 Able St NE offers parking.
Does 7597 Able St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7597 Able St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7597 Able St NE have a pool?
No, 7597 Able St NE does not have a pool.
Does 7597 Able St NE have accessible units?
No, 7597 Able St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7597 Able St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7597 Able St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7597 Able St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7597 Able St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Moore Lake Apartments
995 Lynde Dr NE
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Apartments with ParkingFridley Cheap Places
Fridley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MNCrystal, MNNew Brighton, MN
West St. Paul, MNBuffalo, MNLittle Canada, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFalcon Heights, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University