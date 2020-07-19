7597 Able St NE

Amenities

hardwood floors garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02e8f550cf ----

This quiet SIDE BY SIDE DUPLEX is all on 1 level. Check out the VIDEO TOUR by searching the address on You Tube. New UPDATES THROUGHOUT. Newly refinished hardwood floors. Walk in the front door to a living room, Full kitchen and 2 bedroom, Full bathroom, lower Level is unfinished for storage only. This homes comes with 2 off street parking spots (1 is a garage stall and 1 is a parking pad). You can Enjoy an evening relaxing in the sun in your backyard area and BBQ\'n! 7 mins from Minneapolis. Tenant pays: Heat/Electric/ water/ sewer and handles the snow removal. Sorry no pets. Laundry included in the unit (not shown in photos) By clicking on the Photos of the home you can also view a VIDEO TOUR of the property. A VIDEO TOUR is attached for your convenience, to have a quick look at the property before setting up a showing.



Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or higher and Section 8 not accepted. $150 lease signing fee. Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours.



5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls.



Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing.com