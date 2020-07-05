6252 5th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81fbd4505f ---- This Beautifully renovated duplex includes recent updates to: -Cabinets -Granite counter tops -Bathrooms -Trim & Doors -Fully insulated attic -Luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, dining, living room, and basement -Hardwood floors in bedrooms -Furnace and Air Conditioning -All new windows -Paint inside and out -Stainless Steel Appliances -Washer & Dryer -Roof This duplex is BEAUTIFUL and will not last. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 1 Story duplex, with finished basement. Excellent Fridley location by library, City Hall, Police Dept., Community Center, Huge commons park which includes tennis courts, basketball courts, and multiple large play areas, West Moore Lake Park, Fairview Clinics, Wells Fargo, and much more. This property does not accept section 8. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Contact Matt to schedule a showing.