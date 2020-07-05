All apartments in Fridley
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

6252 5th Street NE

6252 5th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6252 5th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/81fbd4505f ---- This Beautifully renovated duplex includes recent updates to: -Cabinets -Granite counter tops -Bathrooms -Trim & Doors -Fully insulated attic -Luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, dining, living room, and basement -Hardwood floors in bedrooms -Furnace and Air Conditioning -All new windows -Paint inside and out -Stainless Steel Appliances -Washer & Dryer -Roof This duplex is BEAUTIFUL and will not last. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath 1 Story duplex, with finished basement. Excellent Fridley location by library, City Hall, Police Dept., Community Center, Huge commons park which includes tennis courts, basketball courts, and multiple large play areas, West Moore Lake Park, Fairview Clinics, Wells Fargo, and much more. This property does not accept section 8. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Contact Matt to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6252 5th Street NE have any available units?
6252 5th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 6252 5th Street NE have?
Some of 6252 5th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6252 5th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
6252 5th Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6252 5th Street NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6252 5th Street NE is pet friendly.
Does 6252 5th Street NE offer parking?
No, 6252 5th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 6252 5th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6252 5th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6252 5th Street NE have a pool?
No, 6252 5th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 6252 5th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 6252 5th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6252 5th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6252 5th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6252 5th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6252 5th Street NE has units with air conditioning.

