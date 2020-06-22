5900 7th Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this beautiful well appointed home - Open plan kitchen and upper living

space. Lower level perfect for private master area. Both baths have custom

tile and remodeled. High end appliances, washer and dryer lower level. Extra

storage/pantry to side of kitchen with additional chest freezer. Outside space

is fully fenced, fantastic large deck great for entertaining. Large double

plus garage with heat and bonus fridge freezer. Application fee applies above

700 credit score or co-signer.