All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 5900 7th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
5900 7th Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5900 7th Street NE

5900 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5900 7th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Bonny

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy this beautiful well appointed home - Open plan kitchen and upper living
space. Lower level perfect for private master area. Both baths have custom
tile and remodeled. High end appliances, washer and dryer lower level. Extra
storage/pantry to side of kitchen with additional chest freezer. Outside space
is fully fenced, fantastic large deck great for entertaining. Large double
plus garage with heat and bonus fridge freezer. Application fee applies above
700 credit score or co-signer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 7th Street NE have any available units?
5900 7th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 5900 7th Street NE have?
Some of 5900 7th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 7th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
5900 7th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 7th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 5900 7th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 5900 7th Street NE offer parking?
Yes, 5900 7th Street NE does offer parking.
Does 5900 7th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5900 7th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 7th Street NE have a pool?
No, 5900 7th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 5900 7th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 5900 7th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 7th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5900 7th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5900 7th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5900 7th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University