Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1530 N Timber Ridge

1530 North Timber Ridge · (763) 200-1428
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1530 North Timber Ridge, Fridley, MN 55432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1530 N Timber Ridge · Avail. now

$1,449

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
Awesome 3bd 2ba 1 car garage, $1449/mo Fridley condo - Nicely updated 3bedroom 2bathroom
3bd1ba1car garage $1449.00/mo*
$1498.00 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit, monthl pet rent & pet responsibility addendum
*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.

(RLNE5867416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 N Timber Ridge have any available units?
1530 N Timber Ridge has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1530 N Timber Ridge have?
Some of 1530 N Timber Ridge's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 N Timber Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1530 N Timber Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 N Timber Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 N Timber Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 1530 N Timber Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 1530 N Timber Ridge offers parking.
Does 1530 N Timber Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 N Timber Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 N Timber Ridge have a pool?
No, 1530 N Timber Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1530 N Timber Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1530 N Timber Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 N Timber Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 N Timber Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 N Timber Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 N Timber Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
