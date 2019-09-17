913 Walnut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3caba79097 ---- This 4 bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home is NEWLY REMODELED and Available for Immediate Move In! Hurry, won't last long! Come home to peaceful Farmington! - New to the area? Get to know Farmington - home of the Dakota County Fair!!! Farmington Resident Guide - http://farmingtonmn.gov/community/new_resident/resident_guide Home Features: - New Flooring & Neutral Paint throughout - 2 car Garage - Open Kitchen that flows into Dining Room - Washer/Dryer - Fenced in spacious backyard - Pet Friendly (Ask about our pet requirements) - Deck perfect for Summer - Common area children's playground area paid for by the homeowner, exclusive use by homes within the neighborhood association Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Central heat & Air (electric & Gas), water, sewer, trash, phone, internet, cable and lawn/snow care. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). Owner will consider max of 2 pets, both under 25 lbs each. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.