Farmington, MN
913 Walnut Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

913 Walnut Street

913 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

913 Walnut Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3caba79097 ---- This 4 bedrooms 2 Bathroom Home is NEWLY REMODELED and Available for Immediate Move In! Hurry, won't last long! Come home to peaceful Farmington! - New to the area? Get to know Farmington - home of the Dakota County Fair!!! Farmington Resident Guide - http://farmingtonmn.gov/community/new_resident/resident_guide Home Features: - New Flooring & Neutral Paint throughout - 2 car Garage - Open Kitchen that flows into Dining Room - Washer/Dryer - Fenced in spacious backyard - Pet Friendly (Ask about our pet requirements) - Deck perfect for Summer - Common area children's playground area paid for by the homeowner, exclusive use by homes within the neighborhood association Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT section 8 approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Central heat & Air (electric & Gas), water, sewer, trash, phone, internet, cable and lawn/snow care. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). Owner will consider max of 2 pets, both under 25 lbs each. 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Walnut Street have any available units?
913 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 913 Walnut Street have?
Some of 913 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
913 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Walnut Street is pet friendly.
Does 913 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 913 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 913 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 913 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 913 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 913 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 Walnut Street has units with air conditioning.

