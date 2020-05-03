All apartments in Farmington
912 4th Street

Location

912 4th Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pets ok! Available Now! Just listed! This gorgeous remodeled 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single family home in Downtown Farmington offers 2426 finished square feet of living space! The kitchen is stunning with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and gorgeous hardwood floor. The main level features three bedrooms, a fully remodeled bathroom, an oversized living room with a cozy fireplace and a dining room, plus gorgeous hardwood floor throughout and neutral paint! The lower level has a second living room with another cozy flagstone fireplace, two more bedrooms, a full bath and a bonus room. The backyard is very large and the home has an attached garage. Sorry, this home has not been approved by the section 8 department. Email patrick.realestate1@gmail.com for a private tour! NO FELONIES, NO EVICTIONS, App. req $50, $150 Lease Admin Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 4th Street have any available units?
912 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 912 4th Street have?
Some of 912 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
912 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 912 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 912 4th Street offers parking.
Does 912 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 4th Street have a pool?
No, 912 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 912 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 912 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 912 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 912 4th Street has units with air conditioning.

