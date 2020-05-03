912 4th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Pets ok! Available Now! Just listed! This gorgeous remodeled 5 Bedroom 2 Bathroom single family home in Downtown Farmington offers 2426 finished square feet of living space! The kitchen is stunning with stainless steel appliances, white cabinets and gorgeous hardwood floor. The main level features three bedrooms, a fully remodeled bathroom, an oversized living room with a cozy fireplace and a dining room, plus gorgeous hardwood floor throughout and neutral paint! The lower level has a second living room with another cozy flagstone fireplace, two more bedrooms, a full bath and a bonus room. The backyard is very large and the home has an attached garage. Sorry, this home has not been approved by the section 8 department. Email patrick.realestate1@gmail.com for a private tour! NO FELONIES, NO EVICTIONS, App. req $50, $150 Lease Admin Fee.