Farmington, MN
247 Tamarack Trail - 1
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:14 AM

247 Tamarack Trail - 1

247 Tamarack Trl · No Longer Available
Location

247 Tamarack Trl, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful town home welcomes you with a spacious living room featuring a fireplace and large window offering lots of natural light. There's an attached dining room which is open to the kitchen that has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space and a center island, and also a half bathroom located on this level. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, including a large master suit with a walk-in closet and bathroom. A spacious loft that can be used as an office or second living space, as well as a conveniently placed laundry room, completes the upper level. Two car attached garage. Great location, just minutes from Downton Farmington. School district #192.

Lease Terms:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1395 Security deposit. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow care are all included in rent. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets are accepted at owners approval, $300 non refundable pet fee is applied. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Well Maintained 2BR + LOFT TH in great Farmington Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 have any available units?
247 Tamarack Trail - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 have?
Some of 247 Tamarack Trail - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
247 Tamarack Trail - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 offers parking.
Does 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 have a pool?
No, 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 have accessible units?
No, 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 247 Tamarack Trail - 1 has units with air conditioning.

