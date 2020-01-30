247 Tamarack Trail - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful town home welcomes you with a spacious living room featuring a fireplace and large window offering lots of natural light. There's an attached dining room which is open to the kitchen that has a breakfast bar, plenty of cabinet space and a center island, and also a half bathroom located on this level. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, including a large master suit with a walk-in closet and bathroom. A spacious loft that can be used as an office or second living space, as well as a conveniently placed laundry room, completes the upper level. Two car attached garage. Great location, just minutes from Downton Farmington. School district #192.



Lease Terms:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. $1395 Security deposit. Water, garbage, lawn care, and snow care are all included in rent. All other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Pets are accepted at owners approval, $300 non refundable pet fee is applied. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Well Maintained 2BR + LOFT TH in great Farmington Location!