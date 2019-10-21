Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

20608 Claire Court Available 12/01/19 Fantastic End Unit, Attached 2 car garage, Vaulted Ceilings*2Bed*1.5Bath Avail Dec. 1, 2019 - MAIN LEVEL- Enter this home into the large living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Informal dining area that walks out onto the patio and is open to the kitchen and living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and breakfast bar for added eating space. Half bath also on the main floor.



UPPER LEVEL- Very large master bedroom with walk through master bath with separate Jacuzzi and shower. Another nice size bedroom on the level. Laundry area also on upper level.



Attached 2 car garage, great location! MUST SEE. Water/sewer, trash, snow removal, and lawn care included. Available December 1, 2019



