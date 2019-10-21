All apartments in Farmington
How many bedrooms do you need?
20608 Claire Court

20608 Claire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20608 Claire Court, Farmington, MN 55024
Middle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
20608 Claire Court Available 12/01/19 Fantastic End Unit, Attached 2 car garage, Vaulted Ceilings*2Bed*1.5Bath Avail Dec. 1, 2019 - MAIN LEVEL- Enter this home into the large living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Informal dining area that walks out onto the patio and is open to the kitchen and living room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and breakfast bar for added eating space. Half bath also on the main floor.

UPPER LEVEL- Very large master bedroom with walk through master bath with separate Jacuzzi and shower. Another nice size bedroom on the level. Laundry area also on upper level.

Attached 2 car garage, great location! MUST SEE. Water/sewer, trash, snow removal, and lawn care included. Available December 1, 2019

(RLNE2675323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20608 Claire Court have any available units?
20608 Claire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 20608 Claire Court have?
Some of 20608 Claire Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20608 Claire Court currently offering any rent specials?
20608 Claire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20608 Claire Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20608 Claire Court is pet friendly.
Does 20608 Claire Court offer parking?
Yes, 20608 Claire Court offers parking.
Does 20608 Claire Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20608 Claire Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20608 Claire Court have a pool?
No, 20608 Claire Court does not have a pool.
Does 20608 Claire Court have accessible units?
No, 20608 Claire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20608 Claire Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20608 Claire Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20608 Claire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20608 Claire Court does not have units with air conditioning.

