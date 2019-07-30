All apartments in Farmington
Farmington, MN
20530 Eastview Curve
Last updated July 30 2019

20530 Eastview Curve

20530 Eastview Curve · No Longer Available
Location

20530 Eastview Curve, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 1,560 sq ft townhome. Enjoy one level living, a terrific outdoor deck, quiet and private, plus the benefits of a HOA providing lawn care and snow removal.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20530 Eastview Curve have any available units?
20530 Eastview Curve doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
Is 20530 Eastview Curve currently offering any rent specials?
20530 Eastview Curve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20530 Eastview Curve pet-friendly?
Yes, 20530 Eastview Curve is pet friendly.
Does 20530 Eastview Curve offer parking?
No, 20530 Eastview Curve does not offer parking.
Does 20530 Eastview Curve have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20530 Eastview Curve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20530 Eastview Curve have a pool?
No, 20530 Eastview Curve does not have a pool.
Does 20530 Eastview Curve have accessible units?
No, 20530 Eastview Curve does not have accessible units.
Does 20530 Eastview Curve have units with dishwashers?
No, 20530 Eastview Curve does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20530 Eastview Curve have units with air conditioning?
No, 20530 Eastview Curve does not have units with air conditioning.
