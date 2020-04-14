20528 Erin Court - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

Available May 15th. One dog considered with $50 pet rent/mo. This beautiful end-unit townhome in Farmington offers 3BD/1.5BA & 1550 sqft of finished living space! Open floor plan; the kitchen flows into the dining room & oversized living room w/ a cozy fireplace & vaulted ceilings. New hardwood floors in 2016! Dining room has a walkout to a lovely wooded area. 3 BDRMS upstairs are oversized w/ lots of closet space; 2 have walk in closets. Lovely updated BA w/ tiled shower, new sink updated in 2016! Owner pays HOA fee! Includes water, trash, lawn care & snow removal. Many upgrades including a tesla charging station, alarm system, and a Culligan water softener plan! NO FELONIES, EVICTIONS, App. req $50, $150 Lease Admin Fee. $1499 for a 24 month lease, $1550 for a 12 month lease.