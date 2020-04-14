All apartments in Farmington
Home
/
Farmington, MN
/
20528 Erin Court - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:55 PM

20528 Erin Court - 1

20528 Erin Court · No Longer Available
Farmington
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Garage
Cheap Places
Location

20528 Erin Court, Farmington, MN 55024
Middle Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available May 15th. One dog considered with $50 pet rent/mo. This beautiful end-unit townhome in Farmington offers 3BD/1.5BA & 1550 sqft of finished living space! Open floor plan; the kitchen flows into the dining room & oversized living room w/ a cozy fireplace & vaulted ceilings. New hardwood floors in 2016! Dining room has a walkout to a lovely wooded area. 3 BDRMS upstairs are oversized w/ lots of closet space; 2 have walk in closets. Lovely updated BA w/ tiled shower, new sink updated in 2016! Owner pays HOA fee! Includes water, trash, lawn care & snow removal. Many upgrades including a tesla charging station, alarm system, and a Culligan water softener plan! NO FELONIES, EVICTIONS, App. req $50, $150 Lease Admin Fee. $1499 for a 24 month lease, $1550 for a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20528 Erin Court - 1 have any available units?
20528 Erin Court - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 20528 Erin Court - 1 have?
Some of 20528 Erin Court - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20528 Erin Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20528 Erin Court - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20528 Erin Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20528 Erin Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 20528 Erin Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 20528 Erin Court - 1 offers parking.
Does 20528 Erin Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20528 Erin Court - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20528 Erin Court - 1 have a pool?
No, 20528 Erin Court - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 20528 Erin Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20528 Erin Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20528 Erin Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20528 Erin Court - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20528 Erin Court - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20528 Erin Court - 1 has units with air conditioning.

