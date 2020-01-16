1112 Maple Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Enjoy the vaulted ceiling in the main living space of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Farmington Elementary School. Living room features a very large window space to let the light in, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Great outdoor space with a raised deck, patio, and private yard.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.