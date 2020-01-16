All apartments in Farmington
1112 Maple Street
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:04 AM

1112 Maple Street

1112 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Maple Street, Farmington, MN 55024

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Enjoy the vaulted ceiling in the main living space of this 3 bedroom 2 bath home close to Farmington Elementary School. Living room features a very large window space to let the light in, and the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Great outdoor space with a raised deck, patio, and private yard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Maple Street have any available units?
1112 Maple Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmington, MN.
What amenities does 1112 Maple Street have?
Some of 1112 Maple Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Maple Street currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Maple Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Maple Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1112 Maple Street is pet friendly.
Does 1112 Maple Street offer parking?
No, 1112 Maple Street does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Maple Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Maple Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Maple Street have a pool?
No, 1112 Maple Street does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Maple Street have accessible units?
No, 1112 Maple Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Maple Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Maple Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Maple Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Maple Street does not have units with air conditioning.
