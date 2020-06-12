/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
117 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Edina, MN
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Parklawn
5 Units Available
Parklawn Estates
4141 Parklawn Ave, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
955 sqft
Live minutes away from Southdale Mall and The Galleria. Resort-style pool, fitness center and beautiful courtyard. Large apartments with huge closets, dishwasher and private patio/balcony with a view.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Promenade
16 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
1182 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Grandview
8 Units Available
Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1166 sqft
Live right on Vernon Ave in central Edina, minutes from shopping districts. Large conference room for meetings, on-site library, lovely courtyard and pool. Apartments have large closets and new renovations.
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
Promenade
29 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1012 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Parkwood Knolls
19 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Southdale
22 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Last updated June 10 at 01:42am
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1122 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1258 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Cahill
6 Units Available
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
Bright, spacious apartments on Cahill Road close to restaurants, shopping and freeways. Quiet community with serene courtyard, pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors and additional storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1221 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1287 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Londonderry
1 Unit Available
6973 Langford Drive - 1
6973 Langford Court, Edina, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1200 sqft
Exceptional fully rehabbed 2 bed 2 bath condo in excellent location in Edina. The photos just don't do this property justice. Natural stone, hard wood floors, balcony, attached garage, stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Edina
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Wolfe Park
11 Units Available
Walden Wood
4301 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1037 sqft
Located adjacent to the Bass Lake Preserve, which is a haven for bird-watchers. Stylish homes come with spacious closets and ornate woodwork in rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Wolfe Park
26 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Wolfe Park
Contact for Availability
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1213 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wolfe Park
12 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1167 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
Last updated June 9 at 04:27pm
Wolfe Park
15 Units Available
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
982 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1209 sqft
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Downtown Hopkins
17 Units Available
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
