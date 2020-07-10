/
apartments with washer dryer
147 Apartments for rent in Edina, MN with washer-dryer
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,097
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1236 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
30 Units Available
Promenade
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,360
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1017 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
20 Units Available
Londonderry
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,254
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,416
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,917
1219 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
19 Units Available
Parkwood Knolls
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,100
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1210 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
$
19 Units Available
South Cornelia
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
6 Units Available
Browndale
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,919
688 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nolan Mains in Edina. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
14 Units Available
Southdale
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,516
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
33 Units Available
Southdale
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,475
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1224 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
13 Units Available
Promenade
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1600 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
5 Units Available
Southdale
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1481 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
1 Unit Available
Pamela Park
6036 Kellogg Ave
6036 Kellogg Avenue, Edina, MN
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2000 sqft
6036 Kellogg Ave Available 08/01/20 Charming 5 Br / 2 Ba w/ 1-Car Garage in Edina! - Another great rental from CitiesRentals.
Results within 1 mile of Edina
8 Units Available
Downtown Hopkins
Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S, Hopkins, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,293
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,083
1093 sqft
Bright and airy apartments with maple cabinets and granite countertops provide modern style in walking distance from parks and restaurants. Gym, media room, pool and clubhouse make community living something special.
13 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Verge
3601 Park Center Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
977 sqft
Just off Highway 100 with quick access to downtown Minneapolis. Modern apartments with walkout balconies, hardwood floors, large kitchens and granite countertops. Wi-Fi cafe and rooftop terrace for residents.
23 Units Available
Wolfe Park
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,242
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1213 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
26 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,250
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
35 Units Available
Wolfe Park
Park Glen
4501 Park Glen Rd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,150
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1107 sqft
This community offers a 24-hour gym, on-site parking, yoga studio and pool. Units include fireplaces, patios/balconies and have been recently renovated. Just a short drive from Bass Lake Park and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
13 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,449
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,439
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,497
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1115 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
17 Units Available
Meadowbrook
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$969
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$959
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1150 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
13 Units Available
Wolfe Park
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,380
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1172 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
3 Units Available
White Oaks
Elements
4525 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1151 sqft
Beautiful, boutique apartment building in center of Linden Hills. Well-manicured grounds, fitness center, bike storage and underground parking. Large apartment homes have wood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
14 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1200 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
36 Units Available
Genesee Apartments and Townhomes
8055 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,295
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1265 sqft
Within walking distance of Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, retail and restaurant establishments. Modern kitchen designs with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and terraces available in some models.
Contact for Availability
Wolfe Park
Excelsior & Grand
3820 Grand Way, St. Louis Park, MN
Studio
$1,299
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1191 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and fireplaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, guest parking and a fitness center. A short drive away from Ridgedale Mall.
